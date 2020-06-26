Menu
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  60,327KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5259599
  Stock #: D69249
  VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUD69249
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

