2017 Ford F-250

Listing ID: 8361504

8361504 Stock #: C70852

C70852 VIN: 1FT7X2B69HEC70852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,638 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 157 Amp Alternator 3460# Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Reverse Opening Rear Doors Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Manual air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

