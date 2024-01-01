Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

177,067 KM

Details Description Features

$22,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1706114026
  2. 1706114201
  3. 1706114201
  4. 1706114200
  5. 1706114200
  6. 1706114200
  7. 1706114200
  8. 1706114200
  9. 1706114201
  10. 1706114201
  11. 1706114201
  12. 1706114201
  13. 1706114069
  14. 1706114201
  15. 1706114201
  16. 1706114201
  17. 1706114201
  18. 1706114201
  19. 1706114201
  20. 1706114201
  21. 1706114201
  22. 1706114201
  23. 1706114201
  24. 1706114201
  25. 1706114201
  26. 1706114201
  27. 1706114200
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82HH133692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD 35 KM $32,211.58 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4x4 35 KM $66,031.50 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD 35 KM $48,677.08 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V