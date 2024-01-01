$22,904+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,904
+ taxes & licensing
177,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82HH133692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
