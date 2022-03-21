Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Pilot

115,747 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 8688986
  2. 8688986
  3. 8688986
  4. 8688986
  5. 8688986
  6. 8688986
  7. 8688986
  8. 8688986
  9. 8688986
  10. 8688986
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8688986
  • Stock #: 5401
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95HB500403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5401
  • Mileage 115,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air conditioning
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Rogue AWD
 107,102 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 89,594 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano SV
 95,414 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
Directions Inventory