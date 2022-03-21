$40,995+ tax & licensing
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2017 Honda Pilot
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
115,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688986
- Stock #: 5401
- VIN: 5FNYF6H95HB500403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5401
- Mileage 115,747 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air conditioning
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
