Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

95,014 KM

Details Features

$17,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1688747782
  2. 1688747783
  3. 1688747784
  4. 1688747784
  5. 1688747781
  6. 1688747784
  7. 1688747784
  8. 1688747784
  9. 1688747782
  10. 1688747785
  11. 1688747785
  12. 1688747784
  13. 1688747782
  14. 1688747784
  15. 1688747784
  16. 1688747784
  17. 1688747785
  18. 1688747784
  19. 1688747783
  20. 1688747784
  21. 1688747785
  22. 1688747784
  23. 1688747784
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,014KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154601
  • Stock #: X0281-1
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU350155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 95,014 KM
$17,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Prius Te...
 52,335 KM
$33,904 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport AWD
 64,632 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory