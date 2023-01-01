Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

95,014 KM

Details Features

$17,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10154646
  2. 10154646
  3. 10154646
  4. 10154646
  5. 10154646
  6. 10154646
  7. 10154646
  8. 10154646
  9. 10154646
  10. 10154646
  11. 10154646
  12. 10154646
  13. 10154646
  14. 10154646
  15. 10154646
  16. 10154646
  17. 10154646
  18. 10154646
  19. 10154646
  20. 10154646
  21. 10154646
  22. 10154646
  23. 10154646
  24. 10154646
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,014KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154646
  • Stock #: X0281-1
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU350155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 95,014 KM
$17,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Prius Te...
 52,335 KM
$33,904 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport AWD
 64,632 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory