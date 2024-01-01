$18,904+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$18,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL FWD from Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Santa Fe XL is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine that provides plenty of pep for highway cruising or navigating city streets. This Santa Fe XL is loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including heated seats for those chilly Canadian mornings, a rearview camera for added safety, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. With only 108,873km on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL is ready for many more adventures.
Five of its features with the most sizzle:
- Heated seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Rearview camera: Drive with peace of mind and increased safety.
- Bluetooth connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
- Spacious interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Get the performance you need for any situation.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV! Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today for a test drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-1717