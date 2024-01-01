Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL FWD from Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Santa Fe XL is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine that provides plenty of pep for highway cruising or navigating city streets. This Santa Fe XL is loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including heated seats for those chilly Canadian mornings, a rearview camera for added safety, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. With only 108,873km on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL is ready for many more adventures.</p><p><strong>Five of its features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Rearview camera:</strong> Drive with peace of mind and increased safety.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go.</li><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder engine:</strong> Get the performance you need for any situation.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV! Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today for a test drive.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

VIN KM8SM4HF0HU229405

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL