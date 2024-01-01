$18,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek Anthracite crossover boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. Step inside the spacious cabin, where you'll find comfortable black leather seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings.
This Tucson SE has only 88,677 km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, ensuring it's ready to take on your next adventure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, a rearview camera for added safety, and a sunroof to let in the sunshine. Keep the tunes flowing with SiriusXM radio and Bluetooth connectivity, perfect for hands-free calling and music streaming.
Here are five features of this Tucson SE that are sure to turn heads:
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition.
- Heated leather seats provide ultimate comfort during those long winter drives.
- Blind spot monitor keeps you safe by alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Sunroof lets in the sunlight and adds a touch of luxury to your daily commute.
- Heated steering wheel provides a warm grip on cold days, ensuring a comfortable drive.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a stylish and reliable SUV from Westland Auto Sales. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Westland Auto Sales
