<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek Anthracite crossover boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth and confident ride. Step inside the spacious cabin, where youll find comfortable black leather seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings.</p><p>This Tucson SE has only 88,677 km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, ensuring its ready to take on your next adventure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, a rearview camera for added safety, and a sunroof to let in the sunshine. Keep the tunes flowing with SiriusXM radio and Bluetooth connectivity, perfect for hands-free calling and music streaming.</p><p>Here are five features of this Tucson SE that are sure to turn heads:</p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive</strong> for confident handling in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Heated leather seats</strong> provide ultimate comfort during those long winter drives.</li><li><strong>Blind spot monitor</strong> keeps you safe by alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong> lets in the sunlight and adds a touch of luxury to your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Heated steering wheel</strong> provides a warm grip on cold days, ensuring a comfortable drive.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a stylish and reliable SUV from Westland Auto Sales. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p>

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,677KM
VIN km8j3ca40hu541354

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,677 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Tucson