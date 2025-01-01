Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this bronze 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek crossover boasts a practical yet refined design, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its versatile interior and dependable performance, the Tucson Luxury is ready to elevate your driving experience. This beauty has just 75,105km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable gray interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on the road. The 2L 4-cylinder engine provides a blend of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission and all-wheel drive offer confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tucson is ready to take on anything the Canadian weather throws your way.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury truly special:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Luxury Trim:</strong> Enjoy premium features and finishes that enhance your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> The Tucsons stylish exterior and interior will turn heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

75,105 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12931781

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1756943581
  2. 1756943582
  3. 1756943582
  4. 1756943581
  5. 1756943581
  6. 1756943581
  7. 1756943581
  8. 1756943582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,105KM
VIN KM8J3CA45HU572132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5757a
  • Mileage 75,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this bronze 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek crossover boasts a practical yet refined design, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its versatile interior and dependable performance, the Tucson Luxury is ready to elevate your driving experience. This beauty has just 75,105km on the odometer.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on the road. The 2L 4-cylinder engine provides a blend of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission and all-wheel drive offer confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tucson is ready to take on anything the Canadian weather throws your way.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury truly special:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
  • Luxury Trim: Enjoy premium features and finishes that enhance your driving experience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.
  • Modern Design: The Tucson's stylish exterior and interior will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 75,105 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate 61,867 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i 102,122 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Hyundai Tucson