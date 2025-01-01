$20,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5757a
- Mileage 75,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this bronze 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek crossover boasts a practical yet refined design, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its versatile interior and dependable performance, the Tucson Luxury is ready to elevate your driving experience. This beauty has just 75,105km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on the road. The 2L 4-cylinder engine provides a blend of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission and all-wheel drive offer confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tucson is ready to take on anything the Canadian weather throws your way.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury truly special:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- Luxury Trim: Enjoy premium features and finishes that enhance your driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.
- Modern Design: The Tucson's stylish exterior and interior will turn heads wherever you go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Westland Auto Sales
