Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

57,033 KM

Details Description Features

$32,704

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,704

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

Q50S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

Q50S AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9591799
  2. 9591799
  3. 9591799
  4. 9591799
  5. 9591799
  6. 9591799
  7. 9591799
  8. 9591799
  9. 9591799
  10. 9591799
  11. 9591799
  12. 9591799
  13. 9591799
  14. 9591799
  15. 9591799
  16. 9591799
  17. 9591799
  18. 9591799
  19. 9591799
  20. 9591799
  21. 9591799
  22. 9591799
  23. 9591799
  24. 9591799
  25. 9591799
  26. 9591799
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,704

+ taxes & licensing

57,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591799
  • Stock #: X0060-1
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR2HM838468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2023 Toyota Highland...
 29 KM
$54,714 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 Q5...
 57,033 KM
$32,704 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 50 KM
$49,247 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory