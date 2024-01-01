$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in this rugged yet refined 2017 Jeep Cherokee North, now available at Westland Auto Sales. With its sleek grey exterior and black interior, this SUV boasts a timeless appeal that turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you're always in control, no matter the weather conditions. This Cherokee has been well-maintained with 107,499km on the odometer and comes equipped with a range of features designed to make every journey comfortable and enjoyable.
Prepare to be impressed by this Cherokee's impressive list of features. The heated steering wheel and heated front seats will keep you warm and cozy during those chilly winter months. Stay connected and entertained on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera for safe and confident maneuvering. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, allowing you to easily access your vehicle and warm it up on those frosty mornings. And when you need to get away from it all, the available warranty provides peace of mind and protection for your investment.
This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North is the perfect blend of style, capability, and comfort. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-2566