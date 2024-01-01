Menu
Get ready to conquer any terrain in this rugged yet refined 2017 Jeep Cherokee North, now available at Westland Auto Sales. With its sleek grey exterior and black interior, this SUV boasts a timeless appeal that turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures youre always in control, no matter the weather conditions. This Cherokee has been well-maintained with 107,499km on the odometer and comes equipped with a range of features designed to make every journey comfortable and enjoyable.

Prepare to be impressed by this Cherokees impressive list of features. The heated steering wheel and heated front seats will keep you warm and cozy during those chilly winter months. Stay connected and entertained on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera for safe and confident maneuvering. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, allowing you to easily access your vehicle and warm it up on those frosty mornings. And when you need to get away from it all, the available warranty provides peace of mind and protection for your investment.

This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North is the perfect blend of style, capability, and comfort. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

107,499 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

11913695

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,499KM
VIN 1c4pjmcb2hw648626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2017 Jeep Cherokee