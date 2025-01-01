Menu
Looking for adventure? Check out this striking red 2017 Jeep Cherokee North, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged SUV is ready to tackle Canadian winters and summer road trips alike, boasting a powerful 3.2L 6-cylinder engine and dependable 4-wheel drive. With a comfortable black interior, this Cherokee is the perfect blend of style and capability. Having only 97,455 km on the odometer, this Jeep is ready for many more adventures.

This Jeep Cherokee North is packed with features designed for both comfort and performance. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the versatile SUV / Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Youll love the blend of practicality and Jeeps legendary off-road heritage in this stylish and capable vehicle.

Here are some of the features that make this 2017 Jeep Cherokee North stand out:

4-wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, perfect for those weekend getaways or navigating challenging road conditions.
Powerful 3.2L 6-cylinder Engine: Experience responsive performance and the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.
Rugged SUV / Crossover Design: Get the space and versatility of an SUV with a touch of off-road flair.
Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in style with a sleek and inviting interior that complements the bold exterior.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, making every drive a breeze.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

97,455 KM

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
97,455KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS3HW625789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

