Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

73,000 KM

Details Features

$21,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10034373
  2. 10034373
  3. 10034373
  4. 10034373
  5. 10034373
  6. 10034373
  7. 10034373
  8. 10034373
  9. 10034373
  10. 10034373
  11. 10034373
  12. 10034373
  13. 10034373
  14. 10034373
  15. 10034373
  16. 10034373
  17. 10034373
  18. 10034373
  19. 10034373
  20. 10034373
  21. 10034373
  22. 10034373
  23. 10034373
  24. 10034373
  25. 10034373
  26. 10034373
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034373
  • Stock #: X0228-1
  • VIN: JM1BN1M37H1148270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0228-1
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2017 Mazda MAZDA3
73,000 KM
$21,904 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus GS 350 GS...
 112,939 KM
$38,904 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma L...
 93,963 KM
$41,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory