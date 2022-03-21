2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8688992

8688992 Stock #: 5404

5404 VIN: JM1BN1V75H1108240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5404

Mileage 45,935 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Convenience Telescoping Steering Safety Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Security Security Features Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.