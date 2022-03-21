Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

45,935 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688992
  • Stock #: 5404
  • VIN: JM1BN1V75H1108240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5404
  • Mileage 45,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

