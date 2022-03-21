$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
45,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688992
- Stock #: 5404
- VIN: JM1BN1V75H1108240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry
