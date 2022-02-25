2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8362689

8362689 Stock #: 606946

606946 VIN: JA32U2FU1HU606946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,850 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 59 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 4-Cylinder Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 16" Steel w/Wheel Covers Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: 140W AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control

