2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 2 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10525791

10525791 Stock #: 5567a

5567a VIN: JA4JZ4AX0HZ601472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5567a

Mileage 165,291 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seat(s) Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering remote start Tire Pressure Monitor auto climate control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Convenience Telescoping Steering Proximity Key Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.