2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
165,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525791
- Stock #: 5567a
- VIN: JA4JZ4AX0HZ601472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
