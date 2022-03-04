Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

107,102 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8632565
  Stock #: 5395
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC783017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5395
  • Mileage 107,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-XXXX

613-735-2566

1-888-490-6489
