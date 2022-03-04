$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
AWD
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
107,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8632565
- Stock #: 5395
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC783017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,102 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
