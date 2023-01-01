Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

65,417 KM

Details Description Features

$26,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9772774
  2. 9772774
  3. 9772774
  4. 9772774
  5. 9772774
  6. 9772774
  7. 9772774
  8. 9772774
  9. 9772774
  10. 9772774
  11. 9772774
  12. 9772774
  13. 9772774
  14. 9772774
  15. 9772774
  16. 9772774
  17. 9772774
  18. 9772774
  19. 9772774
  20. 9772774
  21. 9772774
  22. 9772774
  23. 9772774
  24. 9772774
  25. 9772774
  26. 9772774
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9772774
  • Stock #: X0142-1
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC890355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0142-1
  • Mileage 65,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2021 Toyota Tacoma A...
 48,211 KM
$43,904 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 PLA...
 99,383 KM
$31,704 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra L...
 146,082 KM
$42,704 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory