2017 Nissan Titan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531750

8531750 Stock #: 530499

530499 VIN: 1N6AA1E53HN530499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,473 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Around View Monitor Front Camera and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P275/60R20 BSW Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Coloured Rear Step Bumper Coloured Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 20" x 8" Dark Chrome Clad Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System -inc: streaming audio Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Air-Conditioned Front Captain's Seats(Heat & Cool) -inc: driver 8-way power, power lumbar, passenger 4-way power and memory function Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 2.937 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 5.6L V8 2 Skid Plates GVWR: 3,311 kgs Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 1376# Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 350w Regular Amplifier Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.