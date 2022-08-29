Menu
2017 Polaris RZR 900 EPS

1,492 KM

Details Description

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

1,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095023
  • VIN: 3NSYAE871HH012627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Roof

Low windshield 

Garb handle

Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

