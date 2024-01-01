$24,795+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$24,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 127,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and powerful pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2017 RAM 1500, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This grey beauty boasts a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring effortless power and a comfortable ride. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and stability, making it perfect for tackling any terrain, whether it's a snowy driveway or a rough off-road adventure.
Step inside the spacious cabin and enjoy the premium comfort of grey interior. You'll find a host of features to keep you comfortable and connected, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags providing peace of mind on every drive.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this RAM 1500:
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Experience the raw power and effortless acceleration that comes with this robust engine.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the exceptional traction and stability provided by this system.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety on the road, as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing that this vehicle comes with a warranty option for added protection.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this remarkable RAM 1500 firsthand!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-2566