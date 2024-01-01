Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and powerful pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2017 RAM 1500, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This grey beauty boasts a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring effortless power and a comfortable ride. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and stability, making it perfect for tackling any terrain, whether its a snowy driveway or a rough off-road adventure.</p><p>Step inside the spacious cabin and enjoy the premium comfort of grey interior. Youll find a host of features to keep you comfortable and connected, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags providing peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this RAM 1500:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power and effortless acceleration that comes with this robust engine.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the exceptional traction and stability provided by this system.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety on the road, as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing that this vehicle comes with a warranty option for added protection.</li></ol><p>Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this remarkable RAM 1500 firsthand!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2017 RAM 1500

127,130 KM

$24,795

+ tax & licensing
Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,130KM
VIN 1c6rr7ftxhs625228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 127,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
