2017 RAM 1500

125,917 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

12276546

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,917KM
VIN 3c6rr7kt4hg699239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5686
  • Mileage 125,917 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 RAM 1500