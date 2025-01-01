$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,917KM
VIN 3c6rr7kt4hg699239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5686
- Mileage 125,917 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
2017 Honda CR-V 100,555 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 78,807 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 256,526 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Email Westland Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2017 RAM 1500