2017 RAM 2500

Body-coloured door handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Front license plate bracket
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Cloth Bench Seat w/Tread Pattern
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents w/Hub Covers
Partial Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
