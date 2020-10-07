2017 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille Black fender flares Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior AT Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Rear wheel spats Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Cloth Bench Seat w/Tread Pattern Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents w/Hub Covers Partial Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.