2017 RAM 2500

87,609 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6157377
  • Stock #: 725935
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7HG725935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 725935
  • Mileage 87,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Black fender flares
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AT Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Rear wheel spats
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Cloth Bench Seat w/Tread Pattern
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents w/Hub Covers
Partial Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

