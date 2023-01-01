Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

101,859 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

Limited

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10074783
  2. 10074783
  3. 10074783
  4. 10074783
  5. 10074783
  6. 10074783
  7. 10074783
  8. 10074783
  9. 10074783
  10. 10074783
  11. 10074783
  12. 10074783
  13. 10074783
  14. 10074783
  15. 10074783
  16. 10074783
  17. 10074783
  18. 10074783
  19. 10074783
  20. 10074783
  21. 10074783
  22. 10074783
  23. 10074783
  24. 10074783
  25. 10074783
  26. 10074783
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074783
  • Stock #: X0263-1
  • VIN: JF2SJEUC4HH586725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2005 Mercedes-Benz S...
 86,650 KM
$24,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma D...
 136,196 KM
$39,904 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 11,159 KM
$28,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory