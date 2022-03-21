$22,904+ tax & licensing
$22,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2017 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8791322
- Stock #: W0285-1
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK3HU352656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
