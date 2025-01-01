Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Pembroke, ON

2017 Toyota Corolla

130,440 KM

Details Features

$18,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12388980

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1744203297
  2. 1744203423
  3. 1744203423
  4. 1744203423
  5. 1744203423
  6. 1744203423
  7. 1744203423
  8. 1744203423
  9. 1744203423
  10. 1744203423
  11. 1744203423
  12. 1744203423
  13. 1744203423
  14. 1744203423
  15. 1744203423
  16. 1744203423
  17. 1744203423
  18. 1744203423
  19. 1744203423
  20. 1744203423
  21. 1744203423
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,440KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4HC949313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 38,303 KM $31,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 44,301 KM $38,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone 4x4 17,707 KM $97,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla