Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla

34,590 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8477361
  2. 8477361
  3. 8477361
  4. 8477361
  5. 8477361
  6. 8477361
  7. 8477361
  8. 8477361
  9. 8477361
  10. 8477361
  11. 8477361
  12. 8477361
  13. 8477361
  14. 8477361
  15. 8477361
  16. 8477361
  17. 8477361
  18. 8477361
  19. 8477361
  20. 8477361
  21. 8477361
  22. 8477361
  23. 8477361
  24. 8477361
  25. 8477361
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477361
  • Stock #: P2452
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC847983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 113,402 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 109,297 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 33,066 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory