$20,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8914384
- Stock #: P2509
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC944983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3