Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

70,552 KM

Details Description Features

$23,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

Hatchback

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1706639875
  2. 1706640000
  3. 1706640001
  4. 1706640001
  5. 1706639999
  6. 1706639999
  7. 1706640000
  8. 1706640001
  9. 1706640001
  10. 1706640000
  11. 1706640000
  12. 1706640001
  13. 1706640001
  14. 1706639999
  15. 1706640001
  16. 1706640001
  17. 1706639999
  18. 1706639999
  19. 1706639998
  20. 1706639998
  21. 1706639999
  22. 1706639999
  23. 1706640000
  24. 1706640000
  25. 1706640000
  26. 1706640000
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKARJE6HJ552530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2740
  • Mileage 70,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road 4X4 123,698 KM $37,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 177,067 KM $22,904 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD 35 KM $48,677.08 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla iM