<p>Step into luxury and capability with this 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD, a true head-turner in its rich brown exterior and plush brown interior. With only 43,003km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure with its powerful 6-cylinder engine and reliable all-wheel drive system. The Highlanders sleek design and spacious cabin offer comfort and functionality for every journey, making it an ideal choice for families and active individuals alike.</p><p>Get ready for ultimate driving pleasure with features that cater to your comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel on those chilly mornings, or bask in the sun with the spacious sunroof. Stay connected with the world through the Bluetooth system, navigate effortlessly with the premium sound system, and keep your passengers entertained with the rear entertainment system. This Highlander LIMITED AWD is packed with features that make every ride an unforgettable experience.</p><p>At Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned, we pride ourselves on offering exceptional pre-owned vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to roll. This 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD is no exception, featuring a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are just a few of its highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with the Highlanders premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Keep your hands warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes with the Blind Spot Monitor.</li></ul>

2017 Toyota Highlander

43,003 KM

$37,904

+ tax & licensing
11984628

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

$37,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,003KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH5HS428471

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,003 KM

Step into luxury and capability with this 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD, a true head-turner in its rich brown exterior and plush brown interior. With only 43,003km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure with its powerful 6-cylinder engine and reliable all-wheel drive system. The Highlander's sleek design and spacious cabin offer comfort and functionality for every journey, making it an ideal choice for families and active individuals alike.

Get ready for ultimate driving pleasure with features that cater to your comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel on those chilly mornings, or bask in the sun with the spacious sunroof. Stay connected with the world through the Bluetooth system, navigate effortlessly with the premium sound system, and keep your passengers entertained with the rear entertainment system. This Highlander LIMITED AWD is packed with features that make every ride an unforgettable experience.

At Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned, we pride ourselves on offering exceptional pre-owned vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to roll. This 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD is no exception, featuring a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are just a few of its highlights:

  • Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with the Highlander's premium sound system.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes with the Blind Spot Monitor.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

