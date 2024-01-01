$37,904+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 43,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and capability with this 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD, a true head-turner in its rich brown exterior and plush brown interior. With only 43,003km on the odometer, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure with its powerful 6-cylinder engine and reliable all-wheel drive system. The Highlander's sleek design and spacious cabin offer comfort and functionality for every journey, making it an ideal choice for families and active individuals alike.
Get ready for ultimate driving pleasure with features that cater to your comfort and convenience. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel on those chilly mornings, or bask in the sun with the spacious sunroof. Stay connected with the world through the Bluetooth system, navigate effortlessly with the premium sound system, and keep your passengers entertained with the rear entertainment system. This Highlander LIMITED AWD is packed with features that make every ride an unforgettable experience.
At Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned, we pride ourselves on offering exceptional pre-owned vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to roll. This 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD is no exception, featuring a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are just a few of its highlights:
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled seats.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with the Highlander's premium sound system.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes with the Blind Spot Monitor.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
