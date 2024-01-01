Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

97,233 KM

Details Features

$26,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1720633039
  2. 1720633087
  3. 1720633087
  4. 1720633087
  5. 1720633088
  6. 1720633088
  7. 1720633088
  8. 1720633088
  9. 1720633086
  10. 1720633087
  11. 1720633088
  12. 1720633086
  13. 1720633085
  14. 1720633087
  15. 1720633083
  16. 1720633084
  17. 1720633087
  18. 1720633087
  19. 1720633084
  20. 1720633087
  21. 1720633087
  22. 1720633087
  23. 1720633087
  24. 1720633087
  25. 1720633087
  26. 1720633085
  27. 1720633088
  28. 1720633087
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,233KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV6HW645743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRAIL Double Cab 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRAIL Double Cab 4x4 21,093 KM $44,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX+ for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX+ 32,877 KM $22,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred AWD 82,420 KM $35,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4