2017 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8475975

8475975 Stock #: 614434

614434 VIN: 5TFUY5F18HX614434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,041 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 2 Skid Plates TBD Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 1500# Maximum Payload 143.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889 lbs) Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.