Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

120,120 KM

Details Description Features

$43,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD Crew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD Crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9269746
  2. 9269746
  3. 9269746
  4. 9269746
  5. 9269746
  6. 9269746
  7. 9269746
  8. 9269746
  9. 9269746
  10. 9269746
  11. 9269746
  12. 9269746
  13. 9269746
  14. 9269746
  15. 9269746
  16. 9269746
  17. 9269746
  18. 9269746
  19. 9269746
  20. 9269746
  21. 9269746
  22. 9269746
  23. 9269746
  24. 9269746
  25. 9269746
  26. 9269746
  27. 9269746
  28. 9269746
  29. 9269746
  30. 9269746
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

120,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9269746
  • Stock #: X0012-1
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17HX589526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2019 Honda Civic LX
 62,692 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 135,483 KM
$20,994 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma T...
 146,107 KM
$36,994 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory