$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2018 Audi A4
TFSI Quattro
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9135730
- Stock #: 5453
- VIN: WAUANAF46JA172421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,701 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
