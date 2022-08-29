Menu
2018 Audi A4

56,701 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

TFSI Quattro

2018 Audi A4

TFSI Quattro

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9135730
  • Stock #: 5453
  • VIN: WAUANAF46JA172421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5453
  • Mileage 56,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

