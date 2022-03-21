$38,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
S Line
Location
46,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8901919
- Stock #: 5419
- VIN: WA1JCCFS2JR025057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Security Features
Reverse sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
