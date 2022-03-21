Menu
2018 Audi Q3

46,293 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

S Line

2018 Audi Q3

S Line

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8901919
  • Stock #: 5419
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS2JR025057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Security Features
Reverse sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

