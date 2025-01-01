Menu
<p>Are you looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything the Canadian climate can throw at it? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2018 Audi Q5 Technik, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning white SUV, boasting a sophisticated black interior, is more than just a pretty face. With just 99,185km on the odometer, this Q5 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This Audi Q5 Technik combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one exceptional package, making it the perfect choice for discerning drivers.</p><p>This Q5 Technik isnt just about looks; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Its powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a responsive and engaging drive, while the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all conditions. The Q5s versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. You can experience all this and more at Westland Auto Sales!</p><p>Here are a few of the highlights that make this Audi Q5 Technik truly special:</p><ul><li><strong>Iconic Audi Design:</strong> Turn heads with its sleek, modern styling and unmistakable Audi presence.</li><li><strong>Technik Trim Luxury:</strong> Indulge in premium materials and advanced technology features.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with superior grip and control.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Enjoy a balance of performance and fuel economy with the 2L engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Experience comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo alike.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

2018 Audi Q5