2018 Audi Q5
Technik
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian climate can throw at it? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2018 Audi Q5 Technik, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning white SUV, boasting a sophisticated black interior, is more than just a pretty face. With just 99,185km on the odometer, this Q5 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This Audi Q5 Technik combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one exceptional package, making it the perfect choice for discerning drivers.
This Q5 Technik isn't just about looks; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Its powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a responsive and engaging drive, while the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all conditions. The Q5's versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. You can experience all this and more at Westland Auto Sales!
Here are a few of the highlights that make this Audi Q5 Technik truly special:
- Iconic Audi Design: Turn heads with its sleek, modern styling and unmistakable Audi presence.
- Technik Trim Luxury: Indulge in premium materials and advanced technology features.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with superior grip and control.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy a balance of performance and fuel economy with the 2L engine.
- Spacious Interior: Experience comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo alike.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Westland Auto Sales
