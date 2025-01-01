Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Check out this sleek, black 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i available now at Westland Auto Sales! This luxurious crossover combines sporty performance with everyday practicality, making it the perfect vehicle for city driving and weekend getaways. With only 102,122km on the odometer, this well-maintained X3 is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This particular X3 boasts a refined black-on-black aesthetic, with a powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the spacious interior offers comfort and versatility for both passengers and cargo. Get ready to experience the ultimate driving experience with this premium SUV.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i:</p><ul><li><strong>Iconic BMW Handling:</strong> Experience the joy of the road with BMWs legendary driving dynamics and precision handling.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel-Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of xDrive all-wheel-drive.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Interior:</strong> Step into a world of sophistication with premium materials and refined styling.</li><li><strong>Efficient 2L Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Enjoy a perfect balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Modern SUV Design:</strong> Turn heads with the X3s sleek, sporty, and undeniably premium aesthetic.</li></ul>

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

VIN 5UXTR9C50JLD64452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

