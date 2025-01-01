$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Check out this sleek, black 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i available now at Westland Auto Sales! This luxurious crossover combines sporty performance with everyday practicality, making it the perfect vehicle for city driving and weekend getaways. With only 102,122km on the odometer, this well-maintained X3 is ready for its next adventure.
This particular X3 boasts a refined black-on-black aesthetic, with a powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the spacious interior offers comfort and versatility for both passengers and cargo. Get ready to experience the ultimate driving experience with this premium SUV.
Here are five standout features of this 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i:
- Iconic BMW Handling: Experience the joy of the road with BMW's legendary driving dynamics and precision handling.
- All-Wheel-Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of xDrive all-wheel-drive.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Step into a world of sophistication with premium materials and refined styling.
- Efficient 2L Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of power and fuel economy.
- Modern SUV Design: Turn heads with the X3's sleek, sporty, and undeniably premium aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566