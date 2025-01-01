Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Then check out this pristine 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek, white Cruze offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic sedan design, youll turn heads while enjoying the practicality of a four-door vehicle. This Cruze has 100,015km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and youll find a well-maintained black interior, offering a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers. Under the hood, the fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides a responsive and economical performance, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and longer road trips. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive ensure a smooth and confident ride in all driving conditions.</p><p>Here are a few of the features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement with its timeless sedan silhouette and crisp white exterior.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in the Cruzes inviting black interior.</li><li><strong>Dependable Performance:</strong> Experience the reliability and durability of the Chevrolet Cruze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

100,015 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
13082489

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
100,015KM
VIN 1G1BE5SMXJ7176398

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5776
  • Mileage 100,015 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

