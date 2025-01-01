$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5776
- Mileage 100,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Then check out this pristine 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek, white Cruze offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic sedan design, you'll turn heads while enjoying the practicality of a four-door vehicle. This Cruze has 100,015km on the odometer.
Step inside and you'll find a well-maintained black interior, offering a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for both driver and passengers. Under the hood, the fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides a responsive and economical performance, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and longer road trips. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive ensure a smooth and confident ride in all driving conditions.
Here are a few of the features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with its timeless sedan silhouette and crisp white exterior.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the Cruze's inviting black interior.
- Dependable Performance: Experience the reliability and durability of the Chevrolet Cruze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
