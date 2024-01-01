Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek Anthracite beauty boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine, providing both efficient fuel economy and impressive acceleration. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and youll be greeted by heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a host of premium amenities. This Equinox is ready for any adventure, with its All Wheel Drive system providing superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, navigate with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. The Equinox Premier offers an array of safety features as well, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Equinox Premier:</p><ol><li><strong>All Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road, any season with the assurance of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Seats:</strong> Enjoy year-round comfort with heated and cooled seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience effortless convenience with push-button ignition.</li><li><strong>Premium Leather Interior:</strong> Indulge in the luxurious feel of leather seats and a premium cabin.</li></ol><p>Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience the ultimate in driving comfort and capability in this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD.</p>

VIN 3gnaxxeu5jl144742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox