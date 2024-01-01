$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek Anthracite beauty boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine, providing both efficient fuel economy and impressive acceleration. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and you'll be greeted by heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a host of premium amenities. This Equinox is ready for any adventure, with its All Wheel Drive system providing superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, navigate with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. The Equinox Premier offers an array of safety features as well, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Equinox Premier:
- All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road, any season with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- Heated and Ventilated Seats: Enjoy year-round comfort with heated and cooled seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with a heated steering wheel.
- Push Button Start: Experience effortless convenience with push-button ignition.
- Premium Leather Interior: Indulge in the luxurious feel of leather seats and a premium cabin.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience the ultimate in driving comfort and capability in this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
