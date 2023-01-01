Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado

148,324 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

High Country

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

High Country

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10050501
  • Stock #: 5506
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC9JG105388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5506
  • Mileage 148,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Running Boards
Towing Package
Truck Cap
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

1-888-490-6489
