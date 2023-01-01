$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
High Country
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
148,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10050501
- Stock #: 5506
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC9JG105388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,324 KM
- Mileage 148,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Running Boards
Towing Package
Truck Cap
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals
