$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Z 71 CrewCab
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
117,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10422564
- Stock #: 5543
- VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG342216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,569 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals
