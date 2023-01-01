2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$42,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 5 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10422564

10422564 Stock #: 5543

5543 VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG342216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5543

Mileage 117,569 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seat(s) Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering remote start Tonneau Cover Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor auto climate control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Reverse sensors Bed Liner Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry Power/Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.