2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,202 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

High Country

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525800
  • Stock #: 5592
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC5JG294606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5592
  • Mileage 105,202 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals

