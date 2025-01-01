Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and family-friendly vehicle thats built for Canadian adventures? Westland Auto Sales has the perfect solution: a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package. This minivan is ready to tackle everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways, offering the space and practicality you need for your busy life. This particular model boasts a rich maroon exterior and a comfortable black interior, ready to seat the whole crew. With 119,820km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is a testament to Dodges reputation for durability.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth and efficient performance. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. This Grand Caravan is designed with family in mind, and boasts plenty of convenient features.</p><p>Here are a few reasons why this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan from Westland Auto Sales is a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>The Ultimate Family Hauler:</strong> With its minivan body style and four doors, everyone rides comfortably.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Flexibility:</strong> The flex fuel capability offers options at the pump.</li><li><strong>Ready to Go:</strong> The automatic transmission makes every drive effortless.</li><li><strong>Road Trip Ready:</strong> A spacious interior provides room for passengers and all their gear.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Dodge is known for dependability, and this Grand Caravan is ready for years of service.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan