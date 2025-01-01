$18,977+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$18,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 119,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and family-friendly vehicle that's built for Canadian adventures? Westland Auto Sales has the perfect solution: a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package. This minivan is ready to tackle everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways, offering the space and practicality you need for your busy life. This particular model boasts a rich maroon exterior and a comfortable black interior, ready to seat the whole crew. With 119,820km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is a testament to Dodge's reputation for durability.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth and efficient performance. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. This Grand Caravan is designed with family in mind, and boasts plenty of convenient features.
Here are a few reasons why this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan from Westland Auto Sales is a must-see:
- The Ultimate Family Hauler: With its minivan body style and four doors, everyone rides comfortably.
- Fuel-Efficient Flexibility: The flex fuel capability offers options at the pump.
- Ready to Go: The automatic transmission makes every drive effortless.
- Road Trip Ready: A spacious interior provides room for passengers and all their gear.
- Reliable Performance: Dodge is known for dependability, and this Grand Caravan is ready for years of service.
Vehicle Features
613-735-2566