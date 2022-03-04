Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

52,457 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow-n-Go

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow-n-Go

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563568
  • Stock #: W0180-1
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR347425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 52,457 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 94,897 KM
$26,409 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 53,218 KM
$38,409 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory