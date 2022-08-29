2018 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 0 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9280861

Stock #: 180836

VIN: MAJ6P1SL6JC180836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,020 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Axle ratio: 3.51 Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology 61.8 L Fuel Tank Interior Compass Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Selective service internet access Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater 6-Way Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black rear bumper Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW Wheels: 16" Magnetic Low Gloss-Painted -inc: Machine face aluminum Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features .6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION PARTIAL GAS FILL SHADOW BLACK MEDIUM LIGHT STONE .2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 ENGINE .P205/60R16 A/S BSW TIRES .MANUAL CLIMATE CONTROL .16 MAGNETIC PNTD ALUM WHEELS FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details MEDIUM STONE, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual driver seat (fore/aft, up/down, w/manual recline and manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

