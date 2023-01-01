2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 2 8 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,281 KM

Vehicle Features Packages FT AE 201A 999 55S 52N 153 41H 693 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 68.1 L Fuel Tank Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters 3.36 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,512 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Compass Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Voice-Activated Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features Voice Activated Navigation Sys EBONY EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL .REMOTE START .2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE .AUTOMATIC TRANS BLUE METALLIC SEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE 19 MAGNETIC MET PTD WHEELS EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, Premium A... MAYAN GREY/ UMBER, SUEDED CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Miko perforated inserts, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests SEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front & Rear Black Carpeted Floor Mats, umber-colour EDGE logo on front mats, Wheels: 19" Premium Magnetic Metallic, Painted aluminum, Black Beltline Mouldings, Unique Aluminum Glove Box Applique, Exterior Magnetic Sideview...

