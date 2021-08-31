Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

16,295 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

  1. 7705684
  2. 7705684
  3. 7705684
  4. 7705684
  5. 7705684
  6. 7705684
  7. 7705684
  8. 7705684
  9. 7705684
  10. 7705684
  11. 7705684
  12. 7705684
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,295KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7705684
  • Stock #: B56949
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99JUB56949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Front license plate bracket
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Panoramic Vista Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.235/50R18 A/S BSW TIRES
BLUE METALLIC
2.0L ECOB CLASS II TRL TOW PKG
.PADDLE SHIFTERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murphy Ford

2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 17,365 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 16,295 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 20,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-6861

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory