- Listing ID: 7705684
- Stock #: B56949
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99JUB56949
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
16,295 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front license plate bracket
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
2.0L ECOB CLASS II TRL TOW PKG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.