$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
93,895KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10431786
- Stock #: A50454
- VIN: 1FTMF1EB3JFA50454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
GVWR: 2,898 kg (6,390 lb) Payload Package
870.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
