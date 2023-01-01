$31,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 8 9 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 93,895 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 2,898 kg (6,390 lb) Payload Package 870.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual 1st Row Windows 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

