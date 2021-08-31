BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

5.0L V8 Engine

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO

EQUIPMENT GROUP

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

7000# GVWR PACKAGE

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.SYNC CONNECT

.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T

.HEATED STEERING WHEEL

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS

LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE

.LARIAT SERIES

.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS

LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

LEAD FOOT

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter